Central Bank raised its key rate – RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The central bank has decided to raise the key rate for the sixth time in a row, according to a press release from the Bank of Russia it now stands at 7.5 percent per annum. Thus, the level of the key rate reached the level of the summer of 2019. As noted in the regulator, inflation is much higher than the forecast and by the end of the current year it is expected in the range of 7.4-7.9 percent. The Central Bank does not exclude the possibility of an additional increase in the key rate. in the near future. Nabiullina predicts that the key rate will return to its long-term neutral range – 5.5-6.5 percent – no earlier than mid-2023. … Such a decision by the Bank of Russia may cause an increase in interest on loans and deposits. The key rate is the minimum interest rate at which the Central Bank provides loans to commercial financial institutions for a week. According to it, the regulator is ready to accept funds for deposits. As part of the transition to an inflation targeting regime, this monetary policy instrument was introduced in September 2013. The main goal is to increase transparency. The Central Bank’s actions during the year The spring regulator began to normalize monetary policy by increasing the key rate. First, it rose from 4.25 to 4.5 percent per annum, and after two more increases by 0.5 percentage points reached 5.5 percent. In July, the Central Bank raised the rate by a point – to 6.5 percent. The trend continued last month – plus 0.25.
“The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided on October 22, 2021 to raise the key rate by 75 basis points,” the document emphasizes.
As noted in the regulator, inflation is developing significantly higher than the forecast and by the end of the current year is expected to be in the range of 7.4-7.9 percent.
At the same time, the Central Bank does not exclude the possibility of an additional increase in the key rate in the near future.
Forecast of the head of the Central Bank
The chairman of the Central Bank clarified that in December there may be an increase in the indicator by 100 basis points at once.
“It’s too early to talk about the end of the monetary policy tightening cycle, we will analyze how the situation is developing,” Nabiullina noted.
Nabiullina predicts that the key rate will return to its long-term neutral range – 5.5-6.5 percent – no earlier than mid-2023.
Key rate hike targets
The increase in the key rate aims to reduce inflation and strengthen the national currency. Such a decision by the Bank of Russia may cause an increase in interest on loans and deposits.
Key rate – the minimum interest rate at which the Central Bank provides loans to commercial financial institutions for a week. According to it, the regulator is ready to accept funds for deposits. As part of the transition to an inflation targeting regime, this monetary policy instrument was introduced in September 2013. The main goal is to increase transparency.
Central Bank actions during the year
In the spring, the regulator began to normalize monetary policy by increasing the key rate. At first, it increased from 4.25 to 4.5 percent per annum, and after two more increases by 0.5 percentage points it reached 5.5 percent.
In July, the Central Bank raised the rate by an entire point – up to 6.5 percent. The trend continued last month – plus 0.25.
How the key rate affects inflation