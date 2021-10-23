Central Bank raised its key rate – RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

https://ria.ru/20211023/stavka-1755906271.html

Central Bank raised its key rate

The central bank decided to raise the key rate for the sixth time in a row.

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The central bank has decided to raise the key rate for the sixth time in a row, according to a press release from the Bank of Russia it now stands at 7.5 percent per annum. Thus, the level of the key rate reached the level of the summer of 2019. As noted in the regulator, inflation is much higher than the forecast and by the end of the current year it is expected in the range of 7.4-7.9 percent. The Central Bank does not exclude the possibility of an additional increase in the key rate. in the near future. Nabiullina predicts that the key rate will return to its long-term neutral range – 5.5-6.5 percent – no earlier than mid-2023. … Such a decision by the Bank of Russia may cause an increase in interest on loans and deposits. The key rate is the minimum interest rate at which the Central Bank provides loans to commercial financial institutions for a week. According to it, the regulator is ready to accept funds for deposits. As part of the transition to an inflation targeting regime, this monetary policy instrument was introduced in September 2013. The main goal is to increase transparency. The Central Bank’s actions during the year The spring regulator began to normalize monetary policy by increasing the key rate. First, it rose from 4.25 to 4.5 percent per annum, and after two more increases by 0.5 percentage points reached 5.5 percent. In July, the Central Bank raised the rate by a point – to 6.5 percent. The trend continued last month – plus 0.25.

