Chat “Tsoi’s Song Lovers Club” has been declared extremist in Belarus

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus declared a group of citizens “an extremist formation” who allegedly carried out extremist activities through the telegram channel “Zhdanovichy sionnya” and the telegram chat “Zhdanovichi 2020 – Tsoi’s Song Lovers Club”. This is stated in the message of the department.

As noted by “Meduza” (recognized in the Russian media as a “foreign agent”), by October 22, the Telegram channel consisted of six users, and four users were in the chat of Tsoi’s song lovers. Zhdanovichi is a small village, a suburb of Minsk.

After the suppression of mass protests against the authorities of Alexander Lukashenko last year, the Belarusian authorities began to actively add opposition media and telegram channels to the lists of extremist ones. Recently, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that criminal liability could be extended not only to the leading recognized extremist channels, but also to their subscribers.

The song “Change!” Soviet rocker Viktor Tsoi, who died in 1990, became one of the most popular songs at last year’s protests against Alexander Lukashenko. It was performed during the election campaign during the rallies of Lukashenka’s opponents. Much attention was drawn to the case of a rally organized by the authorities in Minsk shortly before the presidential elections, in August 2020, when two DJs played the song “Change!” For this they were arrested for 10 days.