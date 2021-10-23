China and Taiwan reacted to the words of the President of the United States

China is ready to do anything to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity. No one should underestimate the tenacity and firm will of the Chinese people in preserving the country’s sovereignty. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said this on Friday, commenting on the statement of US President Joe Biden that the United States is ready to defend Taiwan in the event of Chinese aggression.

“China will not make compromises or concessions,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed.

Chinese diplomats noted that Taiwan is an integral part of China. Beijing is against the interference of other states in this issue, Interfax writes.

China has warned the US to be careful not to send “false signals to separatists” in Taiwan.

In turn, the official representative of the Taiwanese administration Zhang Dunhan said that Taiwan does not intend to succumb to pressure and take rash actions.

Taiwan is committed to supporting peace in the Indo-Pacific region, Zhang Dunhan said, but will continue to “resolutely maintain its defenses.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the speculation of a war between China and Taiwan “a hypothetical situation” and refused to “speculate on this topic.”

Stoltenberg noted the need to reduce tensions around Taiwan.