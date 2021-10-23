Circus from Kachkanar moved to Miami and works with photographers Angelina Jolie | 74.ru

– For example?

– I work with different companies, so the projects are different. These are mainly entertainment companies. They organize events, concerts, weddings. Customers are hiring staff, dancers, decorators halls and me. This is not the same as animators at the holidays. I get paid to do my numbers: usually air or coaching. I have a partner with whom we stage acrobatics. I also work in restaurants and clubs – any job related to the show.

– Are your customers some kind of stars or ordinary people?

– Rather the second. Such holidays in the United States are not something super-expensive; entertainment services are available to many. It’s easier to connect with celebrities in production.

– Is it advertising, clips, video?

– Yes. I advertised all sorts of nonsense – for example, mini store in Manhattan. Storedges are storage companies, in Manhattan they are needed because many have very small apartments there. The ad, I think, was shown on Netflix. Sometimes I was in episodic roles in films … I don’t remember which ones anymore. Once my partner and I were even filmed as some kind of strippers. We were in clothes, but it was on the stage where we supposedly danced. In the music video industry, I work with different rappers, and not only with them. With everyone who pays money. But rappers – this is a separate topic. They do not differ from their public images, with them everything is exactly the same as in the videos. Hip-hop is very popular in the USA and I love it too. So this Work – one of my favorites.

