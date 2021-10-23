https://ria.ru/20211023/std-1755933144.html
Congress of the Union of Theater Workers of Russia opened in Moscow
The congress of the Union of theatrical figures of Russia opened in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
Congress of the Union of Theater Workers of Russia opened in Moscow
The VIII (XXII) Congress of the Union of Theater Workers has opened in Moscow, this was announced at the opening of the Congress by Alexander Kalyagin, Chairman of the RF STD. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
2021-10-23T12: 38
2021-10-23T12: 38
2021-10-23T12: 59
culture
Alexander Kalyagin
theater festival “golden mask”
union of theatrical figures of russia
culture News
theatre
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755932659_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa4c35b35fe4d77c70ac8c4202a5683.jpg
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The VIII (XXII) Congress of the Union of Theater Workers has opened in Moscow, this was announced at the opening of the Congress by Alexander Kalyagin, Chairman of the RF STD. “200 delegates have been elected to the congress, 162 of them are present, 28 are absent for good reason. – announced Kalyagin. It is planned that on October 23, the delegates of the congress will approve the report of the secretariat on the work done over the past five years, the report of the Central Control and Auditing Commission, elect the chairman of the UDT RF and a new secretariat – what needs to be done after five years according to the current charter of the union The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the congress, according to the Kremlin website. The head of state also noted that the time that has passed since the last congress, especially 2019, declared the Year of Theater in Russia, has become fruitful for the STD, was remembered by a number of bright events and high-profile premieres that took place on many stages. According to him, many theater groups received targeted support. “A lot of work has been done, but I am sure you have new goals and new interesting projects ahead of you. I hope that the congress will be held in a constructive, constructive manner, in a friendly and informal atmosphere. I wish you success and all the best, “the president added.
https://ria.ru/20211021/std-1755594757.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755932659_184-0:1135:713_1920x0_80_0_0_f85301fe2ff3f9ab20f311a30ab764ce.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
alexander kalyagin, theatrical festival “golden mask”, the union of theatrical figures of russia, news of culture, theater
Congress of the Union of Theater Workers of Russia opened in Moscow
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The VIII (XXII) Congress of the Union of Theater Workers has opened in Moscow, this was announced at the opening of the Congress by Alexander Kalyagin, Chairman of the RF STD.
“200 delegates were elected to the congress, 162 of them are present, 28 are absent for good reason. The quorum required for the congress is there,” Kalyagin announced.
It is planned that on October 23 the delegates of the congress will approve the report of the secretariat on the work done over the past five years, the report of the Central Control and Auditing Commission, elect the chairman of the UDT RF and a new secretariat – what needs to be done after five years according to the current charter of the union.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the congress, according to the Kremlin website.
“One of the oldest public organizations in the country, STD unites with its large-scale, demanded tasks representatives of various theatrical professions in almost all Russian regions. Educational, charitable initiatives of the Union, its significant contribution to the preservation and development of the great traditions of Russian dramatic art deserve deep recognition”, – says the telegram.
The head of state also noted that the time that has passed since the last congress, especially 2019, declared the Year of Theater in Russia, has become fruitful for the STD, remembered for a number of bright events and high-profile premieres that took place on many stage venues. According to him, many theater groups received targeted support.
“A lot of work has been done, but I am sure you have new goals and new interesting projects ahead of you. I hope that the congress will be held in a constructive, friendly and informal atmosphere. I wish you success and all the best,” the president added.
The Congress of the Union of Theater Workers of Russia will be held in an abridged format