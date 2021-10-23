https://ria.ru/20211023/std-1755933144.html

Congress of the Union of Theater Workers of Russia opened in Moscow

The congress of the Union of theatrical figures of Russia opened in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

Congress of the Union of Theater Workers of Russia opened in Moscow

The VIII (XXII) Congress of the Union of Theater Workers has opened in Moscow, this was announced at the opening of the Congress by Alexander Kalyagin, Chairman of the RF STD. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T12: 38

2021-10-23T12: 38

2021-10-23T12: 59

culture

Alexander Kalyagin

theater festival “golden mask”

union of theatrical figures of russia

culture News

theatre

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755932659_0:6:1256:713_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa4c35b35fe4d77c70ac8c4202a5683.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The VIII (XXII) Congress of the Union of Theater Workers has opened in Moscow, this was announced at the opening of the Congress by Alexander Kalyagin, Chairman of the RF STD. “200 delegates have been elected to the congress, 162 of them are present, 28 are absent for good reason. – announced Kalyagin. It is planned that on October 23, the delegates of the congress will approve the report of the secretariat on the work done over the past five years, the report of the Central Control and Auditing Commission, elect the chairman of the UDT RF and a new secretariat – what needs to be done after five years according to the current charter of the union The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the congress, according to the Kremlin website. The head of state also noted that the time that has passed since the last congress, especially 2019, declared the Year of Theater in Russia, has become fruitful for the STD, was remembered by a number of bright events and high-profile premieres that took place on many stages. According to him, many theater groups received targeted support. “A lot of work has been done, but I am sure you have new goals and new interesting projects ahead of you. I hope that the congress will be held in a constructive, constructive manner, in a friendly and informal atmosphere. I wish you success and all the best, “the president added.

https://ria.ru/20211021/std-1755594757.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755932659_184-0:1135:713_1920x0_80_0_0_f85301fe2ff3f9ab20f311a30ab764ce.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

alexander kalyagin, theatrical festival “golden mask”, the union of theatrical figures of russia, news of culture, theater