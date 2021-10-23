COVID-19 patients at home have memory problems for a year

Confusion of consciousness, “a mess in the head” is a frequent complication in those who have suffered severe COVID-19. However, even in those who have been ill in a moderate or mild form, complaints of impaired thinking after months after recovery are not uncommon, doctors from Mount Sinai Hospital in the United States found out. They reported this in an article in the magazine JAMA Network Open…

Most people who are infected with COVID-19 get better within a few weeks after the first symptoms appear. The long-term effects are usually associated with neurological disorders, from loss of smell to permanent weakness. Although the virus is no longer present in the body, neurological complications that persist for several months become a serious problem for daily life and work.

Researchers analyzed complaints from patients with COVID-19 who presented to Mount Sinai Hospital between April 2020 and May 2021. They recruited patients over 18 years of age with no history of dementia. Attention, memory, speech and other functions of thinking were assessed using special tests.

In total, scientists selected 740 patients, their average age was 49 years. On average, it took about 8 months from the initial diagnosis to the testing of cognitive functions.

15% had problems with fluency, 16% had cognitive impairments, and 18% had delayed information processing. 20% had deteriorated ability to perceive and operate with categories, 23% could hardly remember something, and 24% did not remember new information.

“It is well known that certain populations (eg, the elderly) may be particularly susceptible to cognitive impairment following severe illness; however, in the relatively young cohort in the present study, a significant proportion showed cognitive dysfunction a few months after recovering from COVID-19, ”the researchers write.

Hospitalized patients, as expected, complained of problems with thinking more often than those who had an illness at home – for example, memory impairments in the former occurred in 37-39% of cases, and in the latter in 12-16%. However, even in outpatients, the frequency of complaints was quite high.

“In this study, we found a relatively high incidence of cognitive impairment a few months after patients contracted COVID-19. Among hospitalized patients, violations of executive functions, the speed of information processing, the ability to work with categories, memorize and retrieve memories prevailed, – the authors of the work write. “This picture is consistent with early reports describing post-COVID-19 dysfunctional syndrome and has significant implications for the patient’s psyche, performance and daily life.”

The results of the work may be distorted due to the fact that only patients who noticed symptoms of COVID-19 went to the hospital, the researchers note. Those who had been asymptomatic, even if they faced thinking impairments, might not have consulted a doctor or might not have guessed that the problems could be associated with COVID-19.

“COVID-19’s relationship to executive functions raises important questions about long-term patient care,” the authors conclude. “Further research is needed to identify the risk factors and mechanisms underlying cognitive dysfunction, and to seek rehabilitation options.”

In some patients, symptoms of lingering COVID-19 may persist for up to a year. discovered earlier Chinese doctors from the Sino-Japanese Friendship Hospital. Analysis of the condition of 1276 patients showed that six months later, 68% of patients suffered from at least one symptom, a year later their share decreased to 49%.

The most frequent complaints were fatigue and weakness – after six months, half of the patients suffered from them, after a year – every fifth. A third of patients a year later complained of shortness of breath, more often those who were on mechanical ventilation during the illness.

In addition, almost half of them had lung damage even after a year.

Most of the patients managed to return to work, but it was impossible for a quarter of them to resume work in the same volume. Among those who decided to quit or retire, a third did so because of deterioration in physical capabilities.