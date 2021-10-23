Daily mortality and incidence of coronavirus in Russia have renewed highs for the third day in a row

According to the operational headquarters, 1,075 people died from a dangerous infection over the past day across the country, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, almost 37 thousand 700 people in Russia have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Maximum incidence rates have been updated in all regions. The most difficult situation has traditionally remained in Moscow, where today the authorities reported about 7803 infected. This figure has been increasing almost daily since the beginning of September. The largest number of deaths from infection was also recorded in the capital – 82 people. An increase in the incidence is also observed in St. Petersburg, although not as rapid. In the Moscow region, over the past 24 hours, no definite dynamics has been recorded. Over the past day, about 2.5 thousand people fell ill in the region.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of non-working days from October 30 to November 7 due to the difficult epidemiological situation.