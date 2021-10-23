“Demarch” of Poles and Balts during Matvienko’s speech was on video

https://ria.ru/20211021/matvienko-1755610838.html

Outrageous behavior of Poles and Balts caught on video

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. A video of the incident that took place during the speech of the Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko at a conference of European Speakers of Parliaments appeared on the web. The footage shows how the representatives of the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries got up from their seats even before the Russian senator began to speak. It is noticeable that the number of those who decided to arrange a “demarche” is small. Matvienko’s speech was the main one at the opening session of the conference. The theme of the event is “Democracy in the Face of the Public Health Crisis Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic: Sharing Experience, Next Steps.” that she did not notice their departure. In her opinion, if the actions of the members of the delegations were demonstrative, it only speaks of the absence of diplomatic and political culture.

