Outrageous behavior of Poles and Balts caught on video
"Demarch" of Poles and Balts during Matvienko's speech was on video
Outrageous behavior of Poles and Balts caught on video
A video of the incident that occurred during the speech of the Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko at a conference of European speakers appeared on the Web … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. A video of the incident that took place during the speech of the Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko at a conference of European Speakers of Parliaments appeared on the web. The footage shows how the representatives of the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries got up from their seats even before the Russian senator began to speak. It is noticeable that the number of those who decided to arrange a “demarche” is small. Matvienko’s speech was the main one at the opening session of the conference. The theme of the event is “Democracy in the Face of the Public Health Crisis Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic: Sharing Experience, Next Steps.” that she did not notice their departure. In her opinion, if the actions of the members of the delegations were demonstrative, it only speaks of the absence of diplomatic and political culture.
Delegations of Poland and the Baltic States left the conference during a speech by Matvienko
Footage from the conference of European Speakers of Parliaments, where, with the start of Matvienko’s speech, the delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries defiantly left the hall. Matvienko herself said that she did not even notice this.
“Demarch” of Poles and Balts during Matvienko’s speech was on video