Deputy Mayor of Moscow announced forecasts for COVID-19

Rakova announced coronavirus forecasts in Moscow

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

In Moscow, one should not expect positive changes in the incidence of coronavirus. This was stated by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova.

“There is no reason to expect any positive changes either today or in the near future,” Rakova said on the air of the Moskva 24 TV channel. She recalled that the measures will be introduced in full only from October 28, 2021.

According to her, the current wave of incidence is different from the previous ones. For the sixth consecutive week in the Russian capital, there has been an increase in the number of infected by 30 percent weekly. This creates a heavy load on the medical network, however, as Rakova noted, there are enough beds for coronavirus patients in the capital.

The Minister of Health of the Moscow Region, Svetlana Strigunkova, noted that records were broken in the capital for the number of people infected and hospitalized, reports Utro.ru. According to the head of the regional Ministry of Health, the number of cases will continue to grow until December.