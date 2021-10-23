https://ria.ru/20211023/smert-1755901409.html
The coronavirus spares no one. Died general director of SC "Olympiyskiy"
Died general director of the sports complex “Olympic” Yuri Guretsky – Russia news today
The coronavirus spares no one. Died general director of SC “Olympiyskiy”
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Yuri Guretsky, general director of the Olimpiyskiy sports complex, died at the age of 50, according to the website of the Kievskaya Ploshchad group of companies, which includes this facility. According to the information released, the cause of his death was complications after suffering a coronavirus infection. Date and place of farewell. with Guretsky are not specified.
Died general director of the sports complex “Olympic” Yuri Guretsky