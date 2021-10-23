https://ria.ru/20211023/smert-1755901409.html

The coronavirus spares no one. Died general director of SC “Olympiyskiy”

Died general director of the sports complex “Olympic” Yuri Guretsky – Russia news today

The coronavirus spares no one. Died general director of SC “Olympiyskiy”

At the 50th year of his life, the general director of the Olimpiysky sports complex, Yuri Guretsky, has died, reported on the website of the Kievskaya Ploshchad group of companies, in which … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T01: 17

2021-10-23T01: 17

2021-10-23T01: 17

spread of coronavirus

incidents

Kievskaya square

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

Yuri Guretsky

Olympic (sports complex)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/50008/81/500088108_0-0:700:395_1920x0_80_0_0_09c43732dc3a935805602ba53bbc37fd.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Yuri Guretsky, general director of the Olimpiyskiy sports complex, died at the age of 50, according to the website of the Kievskaya Ploshchad group of companies, which includes this facility. According to the information released, the cause of his death was complications after suffering a coronavirus infection. Date and place of farewell. with Guretsky are not specified.

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/50008/81/500088108_128:655:395_1920x0_80_0_0_868fdc1df99efc4aa55149f9ef946d69.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, kiev square, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, yuri guretsky, olympic (sports complex)