Famous journalist dies
Died journalist "Echo of Moscow" Maya Peshkova
Famous journalist dies
Maya Peshkova, a journalist and literary critic, died at the age of 75 from the effects of the coronavirus, reports the Ekho Moskvy radio station's website.
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Journalist and literary critic Maya Peshkova died at the age of 75 from the effects of coronavirus, reports on the website of the radio station "Echo of Moscow". Maya Peshkova was born on September 22, 1946 in the Moldavian SSR. Graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry, Chisinau State University. In the second half of the 1980s, she received a second higher education in printing. She has been working at the Echo of Moscow radio station since 1992. In 2007 she received a commendation from the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications.
Died journalist “Echo of Moscow” Maya Peshkova