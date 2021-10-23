Died journalist “Echo of Moscow” Maya Peshkova

https://ria.ru/20211023/zhurnalistka-1755936141.html

Famous journalist dies

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Journalist and literary critic Maya Peshkova died at the age of 75 from the effects of coronavirus, reports on the website of the radio station “Echo of Moscow”. Maya Peshkova was born on September 22, 1946 in the Moldavian SSR. Graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry, Chisinau State University. In the second half of the 1980s, she received a second higher education in printing. She has been working at the Echo of Moscow radio station since 1992. In 2007 she received a commendation from the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications.

