Discount on gas transit from Kiev called illegal | News | News

The offer to Gazprom to make a discount on gas transit in excess of the contract from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggests that Kiev is clinging with the last bit of strength to passing additional volumes of raw materials through itself. This was stated by Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst of the National Energy Security Fund, an expert of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, on Friday, October 22.

He added that such bonuses from Ukraine cannot be beneficial for a Russian company.

It is unprofitable for Gazprom to pump over the contract through Ukraine, since a multiplying coefficient is included there. <...> Ukraine understands that Nord Stream 2 is about to be launched, that Europe is inclined to cooperate, since it itself needs gas. <...> Now it finally dawned on her that she had to compete for transit. But on the other hand, it is illegal. They cannot give a discount on the transit of additional volumes, because this is not spelled out in the contract between Gazprom and the GTS operator, ”the expert quoted in RT.

Yushkov noted that, on the contrary, the contract stipulates an increasing coefficient for pumping over transit.

On October 22, Zelenskiy invited the European Union (EU) to help achieve energy independence.

He noted that the possibilities of pumping gas in Ukraine are sufficient not only to normalize the situation, but also to protect Europe from a tariff shock in the coming years.

According to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country Alexey Danilov, Ukraine offers the EU additional transit of 55 billion cubic meters. m of gas.

On October 20, the National Federation of Employers of Ukraine issued a statement, where it reported on the catastrophic situation in the country’s energy markets. The organization noted that in 2021 the cost of energy resources rose sharply and there was a situation when the price of gas for Ukrainian enterprises turned out to be four to five times higher than that of competitors.

On October 18, Naftogaz Ukrainy registered an application for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) operator. The company said that the Ukrainian side still believes that there are risks for it due to the launch of the gas pipeline. The head of the company, Yuriy Vitrenko, announced his intention to send objections to the German regulator regarding the certification procedure.

On the same day, the deputy of the Bundestag from the party “Alternative for Germany” Waldemar Gerdt said that the SP-2 could be put into operation by the end of 2021. The operator of the project Nord Stream 2 AG said, in turn, that the first string of the pipeline has already been filled with technical gas.

On October 16, Vitrenko said that the daily volumes of gas pumped through Ukraine had halved since the beginning of the year. Fuel transit was reduced to 80 million cubic meters. m per day. At the beginning of this year, the volume was 180 million cubic meters. m per day.