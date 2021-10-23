Economist Cited Ukraine as an Example for Europe Amid Energy Crisis | News | News

Ukraine is less vulnerable to an energy crisis than Europe. This was announced on Saturday, October 23rd by the British economist Timothy Ash to the portal NV.ua.

“Gas loaded in the summer (18 billion cubic meters) in storage facilities plus 20 billion cubic meters. m of domestic production also seems to be enough to hold out for the winter, ”the expert noted.

Ash said Europe was unprepared and vulnerable. The crisis occurred because of mistakes in European energy security that were made over two decades, he said.

Ash added that the situation with the lack of energy resources is also caused by the “green” course of the EU.

The economist suggested that Europe will not be allowed to freeze, since the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline will be opened.

However, he said, in six months, excessive gas supplies will lead to a collapse in gas prices, and Europe will accelerate the diversification of supplies in order to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the EU to help achieve energy independence. He noted that the possibilities of pumping gas in Ukraine are sufficient not only to normalize the situation, but also to protect Europe from a tariff shock in the coming years. In addition, Ukraine has offered the EU an additional transit of 55 billion cubic meters. m of gas.

On October 20, the National Federation of Employers of Ukraine issued a statement, where it reported on the catastrophic situation in the country’s energy markets. The federation noted that in 2021 the cost of energy resources rose sharply and a situation developed when the price of gas for Ukrainian enterprises turned out to be four to five times higher than that of competitors.

On October 18, Naftogaz Ukrainy registered an application for participation in the certification of the SP-2 operator. The company said that the Ukrainian side still believes that there are risks for it due to the launch of the gas pipeline. The head of the company, Yuriy Vitrenko, announced his intention to send objections to the German regulator regarding the certification procedure.

On the same day, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Waldemar Gerdt told Izvestia that Nord Stream 2 could be commissioned by the end of 2021. The operator of the project Nord Stream 2 AG said, in turn, that the first string of the pipeline has already been filled with technical gas.

On October 16, Vitrenko said that the daily volumes of gas pumped through Ukraine had halved since the beginning of the year. Fuel transit was reduced to 80 million cubic meters. m per day. At the beginning of this year, the volume was 180 million cubic meters. m per day.