Ellen DeGeneres Announces Closing Her Show After 18 Years On Air

The next, 19th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which starts in September 2021, will be the last. The Hollywood Reporter was informed about this by the host of the program, actress and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

“When you are a creative person, you constantly need a challenge. And no matter how wonderful and funny this show is, it is no longer a challenge for me, ”the comedian noted.

Ellen’s decision was not spontaneous: back in 2018, in an interview with The New York Times, she told that she was thinking about ending this stage of her career, in which she was supported by her wife Portia de Rossi. However, Warner Bros. urged DeGeneres to continue filming the show, which had decent ratings until last year, when accusations of toxicity and workplace harassment rained down on the TV presenter. In 2020, despite Ellen’s apologies, the show performed the worst ever, with release ratings dropping 29% (the first time in 17 years that such low numbers were recorded in statistics).

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is one of the most popular talk shows in the United States. For 18 years on air, the comedy program has won 61 daytime Emmy Awards and 17 People’s Choice Awards.

