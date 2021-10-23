Elon Musk urged to reduce the commission for transactions with Dogecoin – Ministry of Finance

The head of Tesla Elon Musk questioned the correctness of the policy of the creators of Dogecoin. According to him, the commission for operations with this cryptocurrency must be reduced. Only then will the asset be used more frequently in retail purchases. He tweeted this, psm7.com reports.

What Musk says

“It’s imperative that Doge’s commissions fall to make things like buying movies viable,” he wrote.

He made his announcement amid recent news that AMC Entertainment, the largest cinema chain in the United States, will begin accepting cryptocurrency for payment. Dogecoin co-developer Billy Markus, who has now left the project, agreed with Musk’s tweet.

He added that developers need to update Doge’s blockchain infrastructure, which will lower the default fees.

What happened to the Dogecoin course

On September 13, Musk posted a cute photo of a puppy sleeping on a mat – “Floki has arrived,” the billionaire said, and that was enough for the Shiba Floki cryptocurrency to jump by as much as 1309%, and another Floki Inu token grew by 140%. At the same time, the original Dogecoin cryptocurrency grew by only 5%.

In early May, Dogecoin reached an all-time high of $ 0.73. Altcoin grew amid expectations of Elon Musk’s performance on the comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Tesla CEO announced his appearance on the show back on April 28. Then he published a post on Twitter, in which he called himself Dogefather.

In April, the altcoin price rose actively against the background of Musk’s support. Before the coin renewed its price high, on April 16, he posted on his twitter Joan Miró’s painting “Dog Barking at the Moon” and wrote in a post that it was “Doge (cryptocurrency stock ticker) barking at the moon”.

Also on April 1, Musk wrote that SpaceX is planning to literally deliver Dogecoin to the moon. In just half an hour after this publication, the coin quotes rose by 20%.