Epidemiologist of Rospotrebnadzor predicted the situation with COVID at the end of the year

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The incidence rates of COVID-19 in Russia are likely to stabilize by the end of the year, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told RIA Novosti. Over the past day, more than 37 thousand new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. President Vladimir Putin previously signed a decree. on “days off” in Russia from October 30 to November 7 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection. At the same time, the regions can establish additional non-working days until October 30 and extend them after November 7. The heads of several regions did just that. In particular, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov set non-working days from October 28 to November 7.

