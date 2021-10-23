Erdogan declared ambassadors of ten countries persona non grata :: Politics :: RBC

Among them are the heads of diplomatic missions of the United States, Germany and France. The ambassadors in an open appeal demanded the release of the Turkish businessman, who has been in prison for several years. Ankara considers him involved in the coup attempt in 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata ambassadors of ten countries who had previously supported Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, who has been in prison for several years, reports Daily Sabah.

“I instructed our foreign minister to declare ten of these ambassadors persona non grata as soon as possible,” Erdogan said. He also stressedthat the heads of diplomatic missions should “either understand Turkey or leave the country.”

Kavala, 64, was in the publishing business. He has also been involved in community activities, including the founding of several non-profit human rights organizations and the support of cultural projects. In particular, Kavala was one of the founders of the Open Society Foundation, a network of grant organizations, which was founded by entrepreneur George Soros (in Russia, the Soros Open Society is recognized as an undesirable organization).

In November 2017, Kavala was arrested on charges related to protests against the reconstruction of Gezi Park in Istanbul in 2013, as well as an attempted coup in 2016. Since then he has been in prison.