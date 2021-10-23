https://ria.ru/20211022/erdogan-1755809851.html

Erdogan urged Turkic-speaking countries to create independent media

ANKARA, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the way the media covered the conflict in Karabakh, urging Turkic-speaking countries to create an independent information system and media. how Turkey is doing today in the defense sphere, “Erdogan said in a video message to the participants in the Turkic Council media forum. He accused the Western media of double standards in covering the military conflict in Karabakh in the fall of 2020, calling it not the first and not the last example of an” information embargo. ” “The double standards in the information sphere, which we witnessed during the war in Karabakh, confirmed the importance of the topic of combating disinformation and lies for our countries,” Erdogan said. He added that the Turkic-speaking countries must independently eliminate threats in strategic areas, including in the media sphere. The Kk Council is an international organization uniting modern Turkic states, the main goal of which is to develop all-round cooperation between them. It includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, and Hungary participates as an observer.

