EU calls on Syria to abolish death penalty

2021-10-23

The European Union condemned the use of the death penalty in Syria and called on Damascus to completely abandon this practice, an official representative of the European RIA Novosti said on Saturday, 23.10.2021

BRUSSELS, October 23 – RIA Novosti. The European Union has condemned the use of the death penalty in Syria and called on Damascus to completely abandon the practice, a spokesman for the European External Action Service said on Saturday. The Syrian Justice Ministry earlier said that twenty-four people found guilty of setting fire to forests in 2020 were executed on Wednesday. " The EU condemns the recent execution of 24 people who were sentenced on terrorism charges for their involvement in the September-October 2020 forest fires in Syria's coastal regions. Tartous, Homs and Hama. The persons involved in the fires were identified by Syrian law enforcement agencies late last year. According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, the number of fires then reached 187, the fire affected 280 villages and settlements. Three people became victims of fires.

Syria

