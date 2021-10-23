EU sanctions against Belavia: what’s the delay? | Europe and Europeans: News and Analytics | DW

Several difficult and controversial topics were on the agenda of the EU summit on October 21-22. Among them are the rule of law in Poland and high energy prices. But most of the time the participants of the meeting took on the topic of migration – five hours. This changed the way things were done. Usually the planned EU summits are held on Thursday and Friday. And if on the first day the discussions are often dragged out until late at night, then on Friday the leaders of the countries, as a rule, begin to leave at 13 o’clock. This time they sat until 4 pm.
“Hybrid attack” of the Lukashenka regime
One of the main issues of this discussion was the influx of migrants from Iraq, the Middle East and Africa through the territory of Belarus. In the communiqué of the summit, the actions of the Lukashenka regime were called a “hybrid attack.” This is a term that was used from the very beginning by Lithuania, Latvia and Poland – the countries where migrants arrive first. Now it is used almost everywhere in the EU.
Volunteers help refugees stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border
“The European Council will not put up with any attempts by third countries to use migrants for political purposes. It condemns hybrid attacks on the EU borders and will react accordingly,” the summit’s communiqué says.
In response to the actions of the Lukashenka regime, the European Union threatened to “take further restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities.” Although he called this issue “urgent,” no time frame was set at the summit, as usual. As DW previously reported, the fifth package of sanctions is expected to be adopted in November.
From whom does Belavia lease its planes?
The summit’s decision confirmed that there is political support for the new sanctions. The practical content of the fifth package remains controversial. After the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk at the end of May, the European Union imposed severe restrictions on Belarusian airlines. They were banned from using EU airspace and airports. A number of states, in particular Ukraine, have joined this measure.
Belavia flies mainly on aircraft leased from Western firms
But at the same time, the European Union did not include a single Belarusian airline in the sanctions list itself. Inclusion in this list means that companies and individuals from the European Union will be prohibited from providing funds or economic resources to enterprises that find themselves under restrictions.
This is important because the Belarusian state carrier is very dependent on Western companies. According to the specialized Swiss resource ch-aviation, Belavia owns only nine out of 29 aircraft in its commercial fleet. She leased 20 airliners, mainly from European firms: seven each from an Irish and a Danish company, and one more from a Romanian one. The rest of the aircraft were leased by three companies from the United States. It is noteworthy that one of them – Air Lease Corporation – in April this year leased a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Belavia, the first such aircraft from a batch of five.
What role does Ireland play in the issue of sanctions against Belavia?
Since the summer, the neighboring EU countries have been striving to ban European companies from providing Belavia services. The topic of possible sanctions was discussed on October 18 by the foreign ministers of the EU countries at their meeting in Luxembourg. Following its results, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said: “We are ready to implement sanctions against the state-owned company of Belarus (Belavia. – Ed.) “.
However, the European Union can impose sanctions only with the consent of all 27 of its member states. Dublin is not committed to measures that could harm Irish companies. But Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covene, speaking to journalists in Luxembourg, repeatedly stressed that his country supports new sanctions against Belarus: “We are open for a new round of sanctions against persons in Belarus”.
According to Couvene, new aircraft leasing contracts should be banned. But he called the cancellation of existing contracts a difficult issue, since we are talking about “legal obligations”.
Obviously, the ban only on future contracts will in no way affect Belavia’s capabilities to transport migrants to Belarus. The EU Council is currently trying to find a solution at the working level. And since Belavia has leased aircraft not only from European companies, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that the EU should seek a coordinated approach with countries holding similar views, in particular the USA, Canada, and Great Britain.
Will the EU allocate money for the fence on the border with Belarus?
Sanctions are only part of the question. Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and a number of other countries of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe are in favor of changing EU norms so that money from the union’s budget could be used, for example, to build fences on the external borders of the European Union.
Poland wants to build a fence on the border with Belarus
The summit took this opinion into account and instructed the European Commission to make proposals for amending EU legislation and taking concrete measures with “adequate financial support” for an “immediate and proper” response to attempts by third countries to use migrants for political purposes.
Finally, at this summit, it seems, one of the largest “long-term construction” in the EU, namely the reform of the migration system, which has been blocked for many years, has moved forward. “I got the impression that today we have opened a window of opportunity to try in the coming weeks and months to make progress and achieve results,” said the head of the European Council Charles Michel at the end of the summit.
