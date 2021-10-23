EU will be more active in combating fakes about vaccination against coronavirus | Coronavirus of a new type SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic | DW

The European Union plans to actively combat misinformation about vaccination due to the fact that the situation with the pandemic in some EU countries remains difficult. This is stated in the statement of the leaders of the EU countries following the results of the first day of the summit on the night of Friday, October 22.
Summit participants in Brussels noted that thanks to the coronavirus vaccination campaign in Europe, significant progress has been made in the fight against the pandemic. However, in some countries the situation remains very serious. So, in Romania, where only about a third of the population is fully vaccinated, the 14-day rate of new infections per 100 thousand population has reached 1000.
In turn, the leaders of the EU states and governments called for further coordinating measures to control those entering the EU and movements between European countries. Also in the joint statement it is said that it is necessary to facilitate preparation for possible crises of this kind in the future. In addition, barriers to the supply of vaccines to the countries in greatest need around the world need to be removed.
EU Summit in Brussels
The two-day EU summit opened on Thursday 21 October in Brussels. On the first day, its participants, among other things, discuss the problem of a sharp rise in prices for energy resources, in particular for gas. On Friday, the focus of the heads of state and government of the EU countries will be on migration policy and digital technologies.
BioNTech / Pfizer: the beginning of the mRNA revolution
The first vaccine against COVID-19 approved for use in the US and the EU was the development of German scientists with Turkish roots Ugur Shahin and his wife Ozlem Tyurechi. Their firm BioNTech from Mainz entered into an alliance with the American giant Pfizer, and the vaccine began to be called “Pfizer’s” vaccine. 2 billion doses will be released in 2021. The media started talking about a “revolution” in pharmaceuticals, since the first mRNA vaccine was created.
Moderna: originally from Harvard University
The American biotechnology company Moderna also specializes in RNA technologies, which are considered a new word in medicine. Its headquarters are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near Harvard University, whose scientists founded the firm in 2010. The Moderna vaccine, created with financial support from the authorities, became the second registered in the US and the EU at the turn of 2020-21.
AstraZeneca has the “Oxford vaccine”
Scientists at Oxford University have entered into an alliance with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca for clinical trials and the production of their vaccine. It provides a significant amount of vaccination for UK residents, fulfills a large EU order and actively works with developing countries, because the “Oxford vaccine” has a very low price. So, in India it is produced for the local market and for export.
“Sputnik V”: the very first registration
In August 2020, Russia announced that it was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine dubbed Sputnik V. Mass vaccination of the Russian population officially began in January 2021. This vector vaccine, developed by scientists from the Moscow Gamaleya Center, is being promoted to foreign markets by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The picture shows the arrival of the first batch in Bolivia.
Sinovac: a quiet competitor from China
Without much ado and detailed clinical trial reports, China has developed at least three vaccines. One of them, created on the basis of an inactivated (killed) coronavirus, was tested by Sinovac Biotech in several Asian countries, including Indonesia, which then purchased it. To set an example for his compatriots, the country’s president, Joko Widodo, was the first to be vaccinated.
CureVac: Tesla’s Vaccine Printer
Registration of the second German mRNA vaccine is still postponed: it is not effective enough, CureVac, which has entered into an alliance with Bayer, reported in June 2021. This thwarts plans to make it in clinics around the world. A sample of a mobile printer created by his German subsidiary Tesla Grohmann was demonstrated by Elon Musk (center) to the Bundestag in the summer of 2020.
Sanofi: two failures and help to the European Union
The French pharmaceutical company Sanofi is one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers. But this time it failed twice: neither a joint development with the British GlaxoSmithKline, nor an attempt to create an mRNA vaccine have so far yielded the desired result. To help provide EU countries, its Frankfurt am Main plant (pictured) will release 125 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine in the summer.
Johnson & Johnson: One dose is enough
The American corporation Johnson & Johnson has become one of six manufacturers of vaccines against coronavirus with which the EU has entered into preliminary supply agreements. Her vector vaccine only requires one vaccine, not two, and is stored in conventional refrigerators. For the EU, the vaccine, registered on March 11, 2021, will be produced by the corporation’s Belgian subsidiary, Janssen.
Author: Andrey Gurkov
