EU will be more active in combating fakes about vaccination against coronavirus | Coronavirus of a new type SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic | DW

The European Union plans to actively combat misinformation about vaccination due to the fact that the situation with the pandemic in some EU countries remains difficult. This is stated in the statement of the leaders of the EU countries following the results of the first day of the summit on the night of Friday, October 22.

Summit participants in Brussels noted that thanks to the coronavirus vaccination campaign in Europe, significant progress has been made in the fight against the pandemic. However, in some countries the situation remains very serious. So, in Romania, where only about a third of the population is fully vaccinated, the 14-day rate of new infections per 100 thousand population has reached 1000.

In turn, the leaders of the EU states and governments called for further coordinating measures to control those entering the EU and movements between European countries. Also in the joint statement it is said that it is necessary to facilitate preparation for possible crises of this kind in the future. In addition, barriers to the supply of vaccines to the countries in greatest need around the world need to be removed.

EU Summit in Brussels

The two-day EU summit opened on Thursday 21 October in Brussels. On the first day, its participants, among other things, discuss the problem of a sharp rise in prices for energy resources, in particular for gas. On Friday, the focus of the heads of state and government of the EU countries will be on migration policy and digital technologies.

