Faraland FARA Added to ChainSwap to Move Between BSC and Ethereum Networks | Blockchain24

ChainSwap reports that the Faraland gaming token is now listed on ChainSwap and uses the ChainSwap cross-chain technology to connect its own FARA token between BSC and Ethereum. Users will be able to quickly switch between Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum on the Chainswap exchange.

Token registered on ChainSwap

Token contract address on BSC:

0xf4ed363144981d3a65f42e7d0dc54ff9eef559a1

0xf4ed363144981d3a65f42e7d0dc54ff9eef559a1 Token contract address on Ethereum:

0xaef9E3e050D0Ef060cdfd5246209B0B6BB66060F

What is Faraland?

Faraland (FARA) is an innovative project that combines NFT technology and gaming experience. Not only are all exquisite digital collectibles created using blockchain technology, all NFTs in Faraland can also be later integrated into Faraland games, helping them add value. NFT is the soul of this project. Each Hero, NFT Faraland, is unique. Each collectible is incomparable, authentic and varies in rarity. There are many different races in the Faraland universe, such as humans, orcs, angels, demons, dragonborn, elves and fairies, waiting for users to discover their abilities.

What is ChainSwap?

ChainSwap (ASAP) is an asset bridging and application hub for smart grids. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly connect between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will integrate other blockchains and provide complete cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and other networks.