Fines for headlights, Hyundai Solaris for traffic police and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

In Moscow, cameras began to be fined for turned off headlights The practice of issuing traffic fines for non-working headlights has spread to Moscow. If the camera takes a picture of the car without the dipped beam headlights or daytime running lights on, the owner will receive a fine of 500 rubles. According to the State Traffic Inspectorate, such a complex was installed on Rostokinsky proezd opposite house 3, building 3. For three days of work, from October 17, employees sent 15 “letters of happiness” to violators.

Earlier, the registration of violations related to driving with non-burning headlights began in the Crimea, as well as in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Kemerovo regions. The Department of Transport and the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate promised to check each material manually. They also recalled that in most modern cars, the running lights turn on automatically. The rest of the drivers were urged to closely monitor the work of light optics. Hyundai showed new patrol cars for traffic police Hyundai began supplying the traffic police with new patrol vehicles based on the Solaris sedan. In total, in 2021, 2.5 thousand new cars will be at the disposal of traffic police crews. For sedans, a special configuration has been developed, which includes a complex for recording information, a loud-speaking signaling device, color-graphic pasting and a number of other special options. In addition, the cars received an additional battery for the smooth operation of all special equipment.

All cars were produced in St. Petersburg. The technical data of Hyundai Solaris patrolmen are not called. The standard sedan is available in Russia with a 1.4-liter 100-horsepower engine, as well as a 1.6-liter engine with 123 horsepower. Both units can operate with a 6-speed manual transmission or with an “automatic”. UAZ showed a road train based on “Bukhanka” The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant continues to acquaint its Instagram subscribers with unusual versions of its models. This time UAZ has published photos of a children’s road train, created on the basis of the Bukhanka van. A non-standard modification of the UAZ-452D was released in 1972 and received the nickname “Barefoot”. It was possible to meet such road trains in large Soviet parks. In total, no more than two dozen of these machines were assembled.