Foreign Ministry responded to Kosovo’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats :: Politics :: RBC

View of the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

(Photo: Alexander Polyakov / Global Look Press)



The decision of the self-proclaimed Kosovo to expel two Russian diplomats working in the Pristina office of the Russian embassy in the Republic of Serbia does not entail consequences for their legal status. This is stated in the comments of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, posted on the agency’s website.

“In accordance with international law and the UN Security Council Resolution 1244, which is fundamental for a Kosovo settlement, they are accredited with the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) and have nothing to do with the structures of this self-proclaimed“ state, ”she explained.

Zakharova called on UNMIK and the international forces for Kosovo to provide security and the necessary working conditions for the staff of the Pristina office of the Russian embassy. Moscow expects written guarantees from the UN administration.

Kosovo authorities announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats



A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Kosovo’s decision to expel Russian diplomats is a deliberate provocation.