Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Yevgeny Muraev, announced a gas shortage in Ukraine due to the decisions of President Volodymyr Zelensky. He told about this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

He said that the storage facilities lack about four billion cubic meters of gas. According to him, the government has no money to buy fuel, and all costs will be borne by the citizens of Ukraine. Muraev stressed that Ukraine buys Russian gas from European intermediaries at an inflated price.

“Who makes money on this? We buy from Gazprom anyway. It doesn’t matter – through Slovakia, Hungary. This money goes to the aggressor country, as our president likes to say, ”the politician said. He added that ordinary citizens are held hostage to Zelensky’s decisions, who will not feel the difference in prices.

According to him, a man-made disaster will occur in Ukraine if gas transit stops in 2024.

Formerly deputy of the Rada Goncharenko statedthat Ukraine will “crawl on its knees to Putin” because of the gas. According to him, Ukraine has completely failed preparations for the heating season. Goncharenko noted that last year gas reserves at the beginning of the autumn-winter period amounted to 28 billion cubic meters, and at the beginning of this – only 18.5 billion. Coal reserves are also several times less than required for the heating season.