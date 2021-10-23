Former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Chervonenko said that he would be in Ukraine in the event of the “return” of Crimea and Donbass. He announced this on the air of the Nash TV channel.

“You know, Poroshenko had it and now. Although they scoff at people whose Crimea, Crimea is ours, or Donbass, they do not want to annex to Ukraine, ”said Chervonenko.

He explained this by the fact that if residents of Crimea, DPR and LPR participate in the Ukrainian elections, they will support the Opposition Platform – For Life party, and not ex-President Petro Poroshenko and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The ex-minister added that the Ukrainian authorities speak with the residents, whom they consider to be their citizens, in the language of power, and do not try to build good relations.

In 2014, a coup d’etat took place in Ukraine, after which the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics were formed. In April of the same year, Ukraine launched a military operation against them.

Kiev calls Russia an aggressor country, accuses of the participation of units of the Russian army in hostilities in the Donbass, and also announces the occupation of Crimea. In Moscow, the accusations are denied: Putin has declared that Russian soldiers are not fighting on Ukrainian territory, and Crimea has joined Russia in a legitimate popular referendum.

In March 2014, a referendum was held in Crimea, as a result of which the peninsula became a territorial part of Russia, and Sevastopol became a city of federal significance.