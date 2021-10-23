Former NATO representative speculated about Ukraine’s aspiration to join the alliance

Former NATO representative in Russia Harry Tabakh believes that the Russian side “has reason to worry” if Ukraine joins the alliance, since the organization “will defend it already by law, and not just because of friendly relations and moral responsibility.”

He expressed this opinion in an interview with the “Observer”.

“Ukraine is a sovereign state: it can join any club, cooperate with Europe, America, Mars – with anyone … The Alliance will defend Ukraine according to the law, and not only because of friendly relations and moral responsibility,” he said. Tabakh.

He also added that “NATO is not the first to attack anyone.”

On October 5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the opinion that the entry of Georgia and Ukraine into NATO “will not happen tomorrow.”

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Ukrainian delegation during a visit to Washington did not receive a direct response from the United States regarding joining NATO.

The White House recalled that in order to join the Alliance, Ukraine must fulfill a number of conditions. The German Ambassador to Kiev, in turn, stressed that the conflict in Donbass is an obstacle to Ukraine’s entry into the organization.