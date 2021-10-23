https://ria.ru/20211022/obozval-1755863596.html

Azarov rudely called Zelensky live

Former prime minister of Ukraine called Zelensky underdeveloped – Russia news today

Azarov rudely called Zelensky live

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov spoke sharply about the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Says”. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T18: 52

2021-10-22T18: 52

2021-10-22T19: 03

in the world

Ukraine

Kiev

Nikolay Azarov (politician)

Vladimir Zelensky

the situation in Ukraine

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0e/1728288385_0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_619873dd72b8744cf37cae9504ebac77.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov spoke sharply about the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Says.” – he said. According to Azarov, the only interest of the president is to keep power in his hands. The ex-prime minister also considered that Zalensky was fixated on “huge financial flows”, and afterwards he called the Ukrainian leader “a dirty-gray sheet of paper with which there is nothing to talk about.” According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the politician is suspected of high treason when the “Kharkov agreements” were signed to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine after 2017 for 25 years.

https://ria.ru/20211021/smert-1755706474.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/ukraina-1754774260.html

Ukraine

Kiev

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0e/1728288385_50:2717:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a56d8e268f709c4239002e971e77a7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Kiev, Nikolay Azarov (politician), Vladimir Zelensky, the situation in Ukraine, Russia