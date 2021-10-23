https://ria.ru/20211022/obozval-1755863596.html
Azarov rudely called Zelensky live
Former prime minister of Ukraine called Zelensky underdeveloped – Russia news today
Azarov rudely called Zelensky live
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov spoke sharply about the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the radio station "Moscow Says".
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov spoke sharply about the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Says.” – he said. According to Azarov, the only interest of the president is to keep power in his hands. The ex-prime minister also considered that Zalensky was fixated on “huge financial flows”, and afterwards he called the Ukrainian leader “a dirty-gray sheet of paper with which there is nothing to talk about.” According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the politician is suspected of high treason when the “Kharkov agreements” were signed to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine after 2017 for 25 years.
Former prime minister of Ukraine called Zelensky underdeveloped