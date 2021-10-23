https://ria.ru/20211022/okkupatsiya-1755768378.html

Former vice president of Afghanistan calls the situation in the country an occupation

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Afghan vice-president of administration of exiled leader Ashraf Ghani Amrullah Saleh, who had previously declared himself acting. President, called for resistance to Pakistan, which allegedly “occupies” Afghanistan. He also cited data on the consequences of “two and a half months of Pakistan’s occupation of Afghanistan.” According to him, Afghanistan’s GDP has decreased by about 30%, the poverty rate reaches 90%, women are “in domestic slavery,” and the civil service is not working. In addition, Saleh announced a “ban” on the work of the media in the country, the “move” of Afghan diplomacy to Qatari Doha, and that “puppet terrorists in turbans” are being trained at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. said that for the first time in the history of Afghanistan, “women are beaten every time they go out to protest.” “A regime that gets paranoid when a dozen women gather will not last long,” he added. He did not indicate the sources of all this information. The resistance forces have previously accused Pakistan of links to the Taliban * and other terrorist groups. Saleh last wrote on Twitter on September 3, when the Taliban * attacked Panjshir province. Later, the media reported that Saleh left Panjshir for Tajikistan. In turn, a RIA Novosti source in Kabul noted that the vice president arrived in Dushanbe for a short visit. His current whereabouts are unknown. In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

