Four people killed in explosion at a chemical plant in China

2021-10-23T07: 14

2021-10-23T07: 14

2021-10-23T07: 39

in the world

China

Beijing

Inner Mongolia

BEIJING, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Four people were killed and three injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China, China Central Television reported on Saturday. Aobao “in the Alashan aimag. The fire was extinguished at 23.50 (18.50 Moscow time), all the victims received medical assistance, one is in serious condition, two received minor injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been established, an investigation is underway.

China

Beijing

Inner Mongolia

2021

worldwide, China, Beijing, Inner Mongolia