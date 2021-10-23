https://ria.ru/20211023/khimzavod-1755908311.html
Four people killed in explosion at a chemical plant in China
An explosion at a chemical plant in China killed four people – Russia news today
Four people killed in explosion at a chemical plant in China
Four people were killed, three were injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the north of the PRC, according to the Central … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
2021-10-23T07: 14
2021-10-23T07: 14
2021-10-23T07: 39
in the world
China
Beijing
Inner Mongolia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148593/11/1485931128_0:501:4811:3207_1920x0_80_0_0_19522999b9b3cbfae5f8c3b98df8036b.jpg
BEIJING, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Four people were killed and three injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China, China Central Television reported on Saturday. Aobao “in the Alashan aimag. The fire was extinguished at 23.50 (18.50 Moscow time), all the victims received medical assistance, one is in serious condition, two received minor injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been established, an investigation is underway.
https://ria.ru/20211012/shakhta-1754129144.html
China
Beijing
Inner Mongolia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148593/11/1485931128_268-0:4544:3207_1920x0_80_0_0_fec7d600bf23cec918128c844b38a175.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, China, Beijing, Inner Mongolia
Four people killed in explosion at a chemical plant in China