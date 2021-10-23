FT: Britain launched a secret special operation against Russia and China – Gazeta.Ru

The secret “banking” department of the UK Department of Defense launched an operation to confront Russia and China. The newspaper writes about it Financial Times, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, this department was created six years ago. It consisted of former bankers and financiers. The unit’s goal was to thwart commercial terrorist activity in Syria and Iraq. The experts mainly focus on the commodity market and international capital flows. The task force employees worked with special forces, special services, as well as with the 77th brigade of the department for combating information war. Their task was to weaken the enemy by limiting his access to finance.

“The demand for specialists in the department is growing as adversaries such as Russia and China are exploiting the gray zone between peace and war, using cyber weapons against national infrastructure and investing commercial investments in sensitive areas abroad,” the report says.

Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who oversaw the secret department until his retirement this year, said they were trying to find critical elements of their enemies’ business model, eliminate them, and make replacing them as difficult as possible.

Former UK Secretary of State for European Neighborhood and America and Conservative MP Wendy Morton statedthat the “reckless activity” of the Russian Federation poses a threat to the national security of the United Kingdom.