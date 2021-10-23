FT: Britain may use military special forces from financial experts against Russia – International panorama

LONDON, October 22. / TASS /. Great Britain can use a special unit of the Ministry of Defense, formed from specialists in the field of finance and former employees of the City of London, against Russia, China and Iran. As the Financial Times reported on Friday evening, the classified expert group is helping the British military hone their “economic warfare” skills and defend the country against the threat of terrorism, cyberattacks and the targeted spread of disinformation.

The publication notes that the unit was formed six years ago and was actively used to counter the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in the Russian Federation) in Iraq and Syria. The group’s reservists with a background in finance advise other special forces, British intelligence and the British Army’s 77th Brigade, which specializes in electronic and psychological warfare.

The publication writes that it cannot indicate the size of the unit and its functions for security reasons, but notes that the demand for specialists who understand international financial flows in the British Armed Forces is now high. The newspaper attributes this to an alleged growing threat from Russia and China. According to the sources of the publication, the tasks of the unit could hypothetically include interfering with financial operations and the interests of the Russian PMC Wagner, as well as combating groups of ransomware hackers.

“You need to establish the key elements of the business model that those you oppose are using, eliminate these elements and make it as difficult as possible to replace them. <...> Is it Lebanese [движении] Hezbollah, surrounded [президента РФ Владимира] Putin, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, or even the People’s Liberation Army of China, they are all miniature states with their own economies, ”said British Air Force Marshal Edward Stringer, who previously had a” financial working group “under his command. “Why let your opponents enter the battlefield when you can deprive them of their resources before it comes down to it?”

He admitted that after the defeat of IS, the special unit is being recruited by the Ministry of Defense to solve specific tasks and has not yet become a permanent part of the structure of British troops. However, he expressed the hope that this will happen in the future.