FT learned about the secret “banking” special department of the British Ministry of Defense :: Politics :: RBC

A special group, created from former financiers, is waging an “economic war” with opponents, destroying their financial flows. In particular, the demand for the specialists of the department has grown against the background of the activities of Russia and China in the “gray zone”, writes FT

Photo: Stefan Wermuth / Reuters



The UK Department of Defense is using a special unit made up of specialists in the field of finance against Russia, China and Iran, the Financial Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the expert group, whose work is classified, is helping the British military “hone the skills of waging economic war” and protect the country from the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

The division, consisting of former financiers, was created six years ago, writes FT. It was actively used to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.

Members of the group advise other special forces, British intelligence and the 77th brigade of the British army, which specializes in electronic and psychological warfare, sources said. According to them, the tasks of the unit could include interfering with financial operations and the interests of the Russian PMC Wagner, as well as combating groups of ransomware hackers whose activities threaten the national infrastructure.