Gas supply restored in Moldova on the Eternal Flame :: Society :: RBK

The gas supply on the Eternal Flame in Chisinau, which was cut off due to the energy crisis in the country, has been restored. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country Natalia Gavrilica in an interview to Moldova 1 TV channel.

According to Gavrilitsa, the gas supply was restored several hours after the shutdown. She called the incident a technical error and noted that the Eternal Flame should not have anything to do with the authorities’ calls to save gas.

The day before, a message appeared on the website of the country’s Ministry of Defense that the gas was cut off at the Eternal Flame due to the critical energy situation in the country. Also on the eve of the country’s parliament introduced a state of emergency in Moldova due to rising gas prices. The Russian authorities offered Chisinau to pay the bills for the Eternal Flame.

Russia offered to pay gas bills for the Eternal Flame in Moldova



Addressing the parliament, Gavrilitsa spoke about “difficult negotiations with Gazprom to reduce gas tariffs.” As a source close to the talks told RBC, the two-day Russian-Moldovan talks on gas with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak “ended in vain.” According to the interlocutor of RBC, the Russian side offered a “fair market price” with an additional 25% discount. The only condition for receiving this discount was the return within three years of the debt of Moldova accumulated over previous years for the supplied gas in the amount of about $ 700 million (excluding the debt of Transnistria).