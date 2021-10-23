Gas talks between Russia and Moldova ended in vain | News | News

The Russian-Moldovan gas negotiations with the participation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, which lasted two days, ended in vain. This became known on Friday, October 22.

“The conclusion of a new long-term gas contract (between Gazprom and Chisinau. – Ed.) Before November 1 is highly doubtful, and there are high risks of a complete cessation of Russian gas supplies to Moldova after this date,” a source close to the talks quoted RIA News”.

As the source noted, the Russian side offered a 25% discount. The condition for receiving it was a promise to Moldova within three years to return the debt accumulated over previous years – about $ 700 million. At the same time, the fuel supplied to Transnistria was not taken into account in these payments. Chisinau, referring to the lack of necessary funds, insisted on reducing the price by 50%.

Moldova was represented in the negotiations by Deputy Prime Ministers Vladislav Kulminsky and Andrei Spyna.

On October 22, economic analyst Tatyana Laryushina said that without a contract with Gazprom, Moldova is not serious to talk about “settling” the energy crisis. According to her, the situation of 1999 is repeating itself, and then the reasons were the same: “corruption, incompetence and immaturity of the state elite.”

On the same day, Ukraine promised to help Moldova with gas. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov said that Prime Minister Natalya Gavrilitsa had made a request. According to him, it will be gas on debt, not money.

On October 22, Moldova declared a state of emergency for a period of 30 days, from October 22 to November 20, in connection with the crisis in the energy sector. 55 out of 101 deputies from the ruling Action and Solidarity party voted for the decision to declare a state of emergency.

On October 6, Moldovagaz urged customers to cut costs and switch to alternative fuels, since the daily consumption of natural gas in Moldova from October 1 began to exceed the volume of supplies from Russia. The company explained that the drop in pressure in the gas transportation system of Moldovatransgaz LLC is due to covering the shortage of gas imports, which are carried out from the gas reserves of the country’s main gas pipelines.

The gas contract between Moldova and Gazprom expired on September 30, it was temporarily extended for October, while the price rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters.