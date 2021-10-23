Gazprom announced its intention to create a record gas reserve | News | News

Gazprom may form a record operating gas reserve of 72.638 billion cubic meters. The filling of underground storage facilities for blue fuel (UGS) continues. This is stated in the message of the press service of the company, published on Friday, October 22.

It is noted that during the last heating season the largest amount of fuel for the Russian gas industry was lifted from the UGS facility – 60.6 billion cubic meters. m.

As noted in Gazprom, in the current heating season, taking into account UGS facilities located in Belarus and Armenia, the reserve will amount to 73.824 billion cubic meters. m of gas. In addition, it is emphasized that the Unified Gas Supply System is ready for the peak period in late 2021 – early 2022.

“The potential maximum daily productivity of Russian UGS facilities is being brought to an unprecedented level – 847.9 million cubic meters. The increase in productivity compared to the previous season of extraction (by 4.6 million cubic meters) is comparable to the daily gas consumption in winter by individual subjects of the Russian Federation, for example, the republics of Karelia or Ingushetia, ”the statement says.

The company expressed its readiness to provide reliable supplies of blue fuel to both Russian and foreign consumers.

Earlier on Friday, the spokesman for the German Economy Ministry, Beate Baron, said that all available capacities for the supply of natural gas to Europe from Russia are being used appropriately. According to her, there are different routes for gas supplies to Germany. In particular, as Baron specified, there are two strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as supplies through Ukraine and through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

On the same day, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told Izvestia that criticism of Gazprom is inappropriate – the gas company fully fulfills all its obligations and all contracts, but the EU is simply not enough of the previously agreed volumes.

On October 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Europeans, if they continue their energy policy, will feel like a wolf from a fairy tale, with its tail down in an ice-hole. He drew attention to the fact that the situation on the European energy markets is a manifestation of idle capitalism.

On October 19, Vladimir Chizhov pointed out that Russia has nothing to do with the energy crisis in the EU. He also stressed that Russia is not against supplying more gas to Europe, but has not received any applications.

Since the spring of 2021, gas prices in Europe have increased several times, including reaching more than $ 1.9 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. It was noted that one of the key reasons was the low stock in European underground gas storage facilities (UGS). Another factor is the acute shortage of liquefied natural gas.