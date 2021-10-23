https://ria.ru/20211023/gazprom-1755907827.html

Gazprom brings the daily capacity of UGS facilities to 847.9 million cubic meters

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Gazprom continues to pump gas into Russian underground storage facilities and intends to accumulate a record amount of fuel in them, according to the company’s official Telegram channel. now also applies to the winter months. Therefore, the availability of sufficient reserves in UGS facilities and maintaining their high productivity by the beginning of spring is one of the most important factors for the successful passage of the peak demand season. Last heating season, 60.6 billion cubic meters of gas were raised from Russian UGS facilities, which is the maximum figure for the Russian gas industry. Now Gazprom intends to accumulate 72.638 billion cubic meters in storage facilities (and taking into account UGS facilities in Belarus and Armenia – 73.824 billion). The increase in productivity compared to the last season of extraction (by 4.6 million cubic meters) is comparable to the daily gas consumption in winter in such regions. like Karelia or Ingushetia. “The company is aimed at a clear fulfillment of the priority task – to ensure high reliability of gas supplies to Russian and foreign consumers,” Gazprom said. As Gazprom UGS director Igor Safonov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, complete Gas injection into Russian UGS facilities is planned by November 1. According to him, all work is going according to plan. In Europe, gas prices have recently risen sharply. If at the beginning of August futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, then two months later they jumped more than twice, and on October 6 they renewed their historical maximum – $ 1937. This was followed by a decline, but prices continue to be at a high level. Gazprom has repeatedly drawn attention to the inadequacy of gas reserves in European UGS facilities. The head of the company, Alexey Miller, linked the price records with this. At the same time, Gazprom emphasizes that it supplies gas to Europe in full compliance with the contracts, and also strives to satisfy applications for additional supplies – due to the existing possibilities.

