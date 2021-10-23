https://ria.ru/20211023/pkhg-1755904493.html

Gazprom increases daily capacity of underground gas storage facilities

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Gazprom continues to pump gas into Russian underground storage facilities and brings their daily productivity to the level of 847.9 million cubic meters, the company said in its official Telegram channel. includes March, the company says. Therefore, the availability of sufficient gas reserves in UGS facilities and maintaining their high productivity by the beginning of spring is one of the key factors for the successful passage of the peak demand season, Gazprom emphasizes. , which was the largest indicator for the Russian gas industry. Now Gazprom continues to pump blue fuel into storage facilities to replenish selected volumes and create a historically record operating gas reserve – 72.638 billion cubic meters (including UGS facilities in Belarus and Armenia – 73.824 billion cubic meters). extraction (by 4.6 million cubic meters) is comparable to the daily gas consumption in winter by individual entities, for example Karelia or Ingushetia. Gazprom’s profile divisions, subsidiaries and organizations have been instructed to complete the preparation of UGSS facilities for autumn-winter operation in a timely manner and ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of production facilities, the company representatives concluded.

