Gazprom will create a record gas reserve in underground storage :: Economy :: RBC

The company explained that it is necessary to replenish stocks spent over the past heating season. Then the maximum volume of gas for the Russian industry was raised from the storage facilities.

Photo: RIA Novosti



Gazprom will pump record volumes into Russian underground gas storage facilities (UGS), according to the company’s website.

Gazprom creates a historically record-breaking operational gas reserve in Russian underground storage facilities – 72.6 billion cubic meters. m “, – said the press service of” Gazprom “.

The daily productivity of Russian UGS facilities, according to the press service, will reach an “unprecedented level” – 847.9 million cubic meters. m.

Zelensky announced a 50% discount offered to Russia on gas transit to the EU



Taking into account the territories of Belarus and Armenia, where Gazprom also has UGS facilities, the company will create a reserve of 73.824 billion cubic meters. m. Taking into account foreign capacities, the potential maximum daily productivity is brought to the level of 887.9 million cubic meters. m. “The increase in productivity in relation to the previous season of extraction (by 4.6 million cubic meters. m) is comparable to the daily gas consumption in the winter period by individual subjects of the Russian Federation, for example, the republics of Karelia or Ingushetia,” the press service clarified.