he was beaten and forced to take on the murder – human rights activists

A resident of the Krasnodar Territory Georgy Kavelidze died after spending 24 hours in the police, the Committee against Torture reported, citing his relatives.

His sister Veronika Karimova contacted the Krasnodar branch of the committee. According to her, on September 23, 2021, Georgy was taken from his house by a district police officer and taken to the Interior Ministry in the Tbilisi district, where the man spent a day. She repeatedly called the duty unit, where they explained to her that Georgy had been detained because of foul language about an unknown person near his house.

On September 24, the court found Kavelidze guilty of committing petty hooliganism. On the same day, according to Lyubov Kavelidze, the district police officer called her and asked to pick up her son from the police department.

“The son told me that he was beaten, saying” take it upon yourself to kill one young man, “she said. [сотрудники полиции] twice called an ambulance, he said that they had given one pill. “

According to her, Georgy had a big bump, fever, he was “jittery”, was bleeding from his ear. Shortly after the man returned home, he fell into a coma and was admitted to the Tbilisi District Hospital with a closed head injury and concussion. A neurosurgeon who arrived from Krasnodar performed an operation.

His relatives were informed about his death on September 30. According to the medical examination, the cause was: “traumatic cerebral edema without an open intracranial wound, other intracranial injuries.”

According to them, over the past 20 years, Giorgi Kavelidze has lived without identity documents. For this reason, he was often detained and brought to administrative responsibility.

The Committee Against Torture has launched a public investigation into the incident. Human rights defenders also appealed to the internal security service of the GUMVD of the Krasnodar Territory with a demand to conduct an official check, and to the prosecutor’s office – to take measures to preserve the video recordings from the cameras installed in the police department.