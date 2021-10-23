How much does the announced lockdown cost to the metropolitan area? Infographics :: Business :: RBC

RBC studied the turnover of consumer sector companies and cultural institutions in the capital region in November and how they survived the very first lockdown last spring.

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday, October 21, signed a decree according to which the days from October 28 to November 7 were declared non-working in the capital. Only shops selling essential goods will work, cafes and restaurants are allowed to work only for take-out, only museums and theaters will remain open from cultural establishments, but they will be able to receive visitors only with QR codes. Fitness clubs, swimming pools will be closed. Almost all organizations providing consumer services will temporarily stop working. A similar resolution was issued by the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov.

About the turnover of enterprises in the consumer sector of the Moscow region in November, the data of the Rosstat administration in Moscow and the Moscow region give an idea. Since the beginning of November has an additional day off (National Unity Day) and school holidays, it can be assumed that the turnover in the first week exceeds a quarter of the monthly figure.

How the lockdown affects these industries can be judged from April-May 2020, when the self-isolation regime was in effect.