Illegal migration in the United States has reached record levels
Illegal migration in the United States has reached record levels – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
Illegal migration in the United States has reached record levels
The US authorities detained 1.7 million illegal migrants at the country’s borders in fiscal 2021 – an absolute record for the entire observation period, reported … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22
2021-10-22T23: 34
2021-10-22T23: 36
WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. US officials detained 1.7 million illegal migrants at the country’s borders in fiscal 2021, an all-time record, the US Border Service said. During the reporting period ending October 1, there were 1,734,686 arrests attempting to infiltrate the United States. from Mexico, 458,088 in 2020 and 977,509 in 2019. its slight decline was observed for two months.
