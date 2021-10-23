in Moscow revealed a new strain of COVID

A branch of a delta strain identified in Britain

In Moscow, found “isolated cases” of a new strain of coronavirus AY.4.2 among the samples. This was announced by Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

“The identified single isolates of the virus from the Moscow region” have all the significant genetic differences inherent in the new branch AY.4.2, including the above two mutations, “- quotes Kamil Khafizov” Kommersant “. This is “one of the many” offshoots of the delta strain of coronavirus that British researchers have identified. The new variant contains two mutations in the spike protein that help it penetrate cells better. This is expected to provide increased infectivity.

On Thursday, Rospotrebnadzor reported on finding a new variant of COVID “delta” AY.4.2. The mutation of the virus can become an additional factor in the increase in the incidence in Russia. The strain is most common in the UK, but was first found in Israel.