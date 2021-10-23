In New World, they learned to “clone” the currency and covered each other with gold. The economy of the game is completely destroyed on some servers

Players have discovered a new bug in New World that allows players to be bombarded with in-game currency. The New World economy has suffered

We have already written that in the popular MMO New World from Amazon, there was an economic crisis due to a lack of currency. Now there is enough of it, but that is also bad.

Recently, the developers have launched the transfer feature. The game has an error “Character_Persist_Failure”, which sometimes occurs when trying to transfer a character to another server. Those who encountered it found that if you transfer gold (in-game currency) to someone and then re-enter the game, the gold will return, but the other player will keep the amount received.

The temptation to get rich amid the economic crisis led to the fact that especially enterprising players began to shower each other with gold. The result is natural. There have been reports that the New World economy has been completely wiped out on some servers. Prices have risen 1000 times.

Developers from Amazon responded and said that all transactions are being logged in the database and are being verified. Unfairly obtained items or gold can be removed. Those who deliberately used this bug will face punishment. The transfer of characters must be temporarily suspended.