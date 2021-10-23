https://ria.ru/20211023/omsk-1755911177.html

In Omsk, seven people were injured in an accident

In Omsk, seven people were injured in an accident

In Omsk, seven people were injured in an accident

Seven people were injured in the collision of a minibus with a trolleybus in Omsk, the press service of the State Traffic Inspectorate told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

OMSK, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Seven people were injured in a collision between a minibus and a trolleybus in Omsk, the press service of the State Traffic Inspectorate told RIA Novosti. The accident on Leningradskaya Square occurred at about 7:25 am. The driver of trolleybus No. 7 was driving along Karl Marx Avenue and when turning left at the intersection with Maslennikova Street did not give way to the Gazel minibus of route No. 359. At the time of the accident, there were five passengers in the trolleybus, and 10 in the minibus. Judging by the CCTV footage, the trolleybus, turning left, did not really give an advantage to the minibus, which was going straight at full speed. All the injured were minibus passengers.

