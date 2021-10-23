In Russia, a new maximum of cases and deaths from coronavirus was recorded

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country has increased by 37,141 over the past 24 hours, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

According to the operational headquarters for the fight against infection, most cases are in Moscow (8166), St. Petersburg (3,223) and the Moscow region (2,428). Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 8,168,305 people.

Also in Russia, the daily maximum of deaths has been updated – 1,064.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 228,453 people have died from COVID-19.

The number of patients discharged due to recovery increased by 25 453, to 7 117 060 people.

The previous anti-record for morbidity and mortality was the day before, when 36,339 new cases of coronavirus and 1,028 deaths were recorded.

In the Krasnodar Territory, 257 cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past day. Among those infected, 164 women and 93 men, including 25 children aged three months.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the Kuban, 79,115 cases of coronavirus have been registered, including 5461 among children. Already 57,689 patients have been discharged with recovery, of which 77 – in the last 24 hours. 7,015 people have died.