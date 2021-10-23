In Russia, a new record for the number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 – Gazeta.Ru

Over the past day in Russia, the maximum number was recorded – 37 678 cases of coronavirus infection, 8.6% of which (3250) were without clinical manifestations. It is reported by operational headquarters…

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.46%.

1,075 people died from coronavirus in a day. This is the absolute maximum for the entire time of the pandemic.

26,077 people recovered. In total, at the moment, 8 205 983 people in 85 regions are sick with coronavirus in Russia.

Formerly press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov statedthat the non-working day regime planned from October 31 to November 7 will prevent the chain of coronavirus infections. He stressed that the president of the country is daily reported on the situation with the coronavirus in the Russian Federation – it still remains difficult.

The other day in Russia identified cases of the new version of the coronavirus AY.4.2. This variant is one of the many mutations in the Indian strain and is likely 10% more infectious. According to the virologist, professor of Moscow State University, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexei Agranovsky, now there are about 50 derivatives in the world from the original delta strain, first found in India.