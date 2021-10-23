In St. Petersburg, a doctor and four nurses were detained for fictitious vaccination against coronavirus

Police in St. Petersburg detained a doctor and four nurses who are suspected of organizing a fake vaccination station. It was located in a polyclinic at the State First Medical University. Academician Pavlov. This is reported by Sever.Realii.

According to the city administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to which the editorial office refers, the employees of the polyclinic issued certificates to the patients about the vaccines received, and the ampoules with unused drugs were destroyed.

The certificate could cost patients about 7.5 thousand rubles, reports “Fontanka”. According to the newspaper, the service could have been sold at least 40 times. The Investigative Committee reports that the investigation is aware of 12 sold certificates.

A criminal case was initiated on bribe taking. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison. The detention of doctors took place against the backdrop of the recognition by the authorities of the low level of vaccination against coronavirus in the country and the critical situation with the pandemic.

Over the 23 days of October, the daily maximum death rate from coronavirus infection in the country has been updated 16 times. As of the morning of October 23, 1,075 patients with coronavirus died per day. 37,678 new cases were detected – this is the next maximum during the pandemic. The total mortality rate during the pandemic, according to the federal operational headquarters, reached 229,528 people.

Rosstat estimated the death rate at about 400 thousand back in August. Independent demographers believe that the estimate of the operational headquarters can be increased threefold, to approximately 688 thousand people. This compares with the population of Togliatti, the 19th largest city in Russia.

