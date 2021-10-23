In St. Petersburg, detained five doctors who did fictitious vaccinations against covid

In St. Petersburg, the police detained a doctor and four nurses who organized a fictitious coronavirus vaccination station in a polyclinic at the Pavlov First St. Petersburg State Medical University. This is reported by the regional departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee.

According to the investigation, doctors for bribes filled out documents that a person had been vaccinated against coronavirus. At the same time, the unused drug was destroyed, and information about the vaccination was entered into the unified state information system in the field of health, after which a certificate of vaccination appeared in the “State Services”.

The UK reports that doctors received bribes from 12 people totaling at least 100 thousand rubles. According to Fontanka, doctors received about 300 thousand rubles in total, and for one certificate they took 7.5 thousand rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated against the doctors for accepting a bribe; they may face imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years.

On October 18, the authorities of St. Petersburg announced the introduction of QR codes with a vaccination certificate for visiting public places in the city. From November 1, the measure will be valid when visiting exhibition and sporting events of more than 40 people, from November 15, a QR code will be required when visiting swimming pools, fitness centers, theaters, concert halls, cinemas, museums and exhibitions. From December 1, unvaccinated Petersburgers will not be able to visit cafes, restaurants, as well as a number of retail stores.

Preview photo: sputnikvaccine.com