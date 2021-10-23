In St. Petersburg intend to introduce a lockdown, Gosling will star in the role of Ken and other news of the day

Petersburg is planning to introduce a lockdown “according to the Moscow scenario” from October 30th. A Fontanka source said that such measures are being taken to prevent tourists from the capital from coming to the city during non-working days.

In Russia, the third day, the maximum incidence of COVID-19 is recorded. During the day, 37,678 people fell ill, 1036 died.

Echo of Moscow columnist Maya Peshkova died at the age of 75 due to the coronavirus. She was the author and presenter of the programs “Not Passed Time” and “Book Casino”.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs put on the federal wanted list a programmer who provided Gulagu.net with videos of the FSIN with torture of prisoners. Within the framework of what case the search is being conducted, it is not known.

On OnlyFans, the model, who bared her chest against the background of the Cathedral of St. Basil the Blessed in Moscow, opened a case of insulting the feelings of believers. Earlier, the girl said that it was not she who posted the video, but that it was recorded two or three years ago.

The lead singer of the Agatha Christie group, Vadim Samoilov, spoke sharply against the liberals, LGBT people and the Yeltsin Center, on whose stage he performed. The artist refused to apologize, and the museum broke off relations with the organizers of his concert.

New details of the tragedy on the set of “Rust” have become known. It turned out that in the week before Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot, the same props pistol misfired several times.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, is married. The girl was taken to the altar by a family friend and her godfather Vin Diesel.

Ryan Gosling will play the role of Ken in the movie about the iconic Barbie doll. It will be directed by Greta Gerwig and starred by Margot Robbie.

Sony Pictures has announced the release of two unnamed Marvel Universe films on June 23 and October 6, 2023. Collider suggests that, most likely, we are talking about films about Madame Web and Jackpot.

Hayden Christensen will star in the Disney + series Ahsoka, THR sources say. He is supposed to appear either in flashbacks or as a Force ghost.

Elton John has released the “quarantine album” “The Lockdown Sessions”. Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Gorillaz, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and other musicians took part in the recording of the disc.